Police: Man stole stun gun, crashed into police car

Metro police are searching for a man accused of stealing an officer's stun gun and crashing into a police vehicle.

An officer noticed the suspect had left his vehicle running in the parking lot of a gas station on Harding Pike on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the officer went inside to issue the man a citation for leaving his car running when the altercation began.

The suspect ran back to his car. Police said the officer then tried to deploy his stun gun at close range, but the suspect took it and drove off, running into a police car as he fled.

The suspect is driving a gray 2017 Nissan Maxima with front end damage. It is reportedly a rental.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

