Lawmakers respond to Gov. Haslam's tax plan

Gov. Bill Haslam said it will take 50 years to complete Tennessee's road and bridge projects considering the $6 billion TDOT project backlog, unless they get more money.

Wednesday, Haslam revealed his first big plan to bring additional funds into the state under a new bill called The IMPROVE Act.

“I think legislators understand we have to do something, that the path we're on now does not work,” Haslam said to a group of reporters. “So now we've begun that discussion, and obviously part of that is tied to the budget. We'll be presenting the entire budget Jan. 30 with the additional investments we'll be making to make life even better for Tennesseans.”

Haslam’s plan includes tax increases and cuts.

The most noticeable change could be an increase in the gas tax. Haslam is proposing an increase of 7 cents per gallon for gas, and an additional 12 cents per gallon for diesel.

The current state gas tax is 21.4 cents a gallon, a rate that hasn’t changed since 1989. Haslam said the current 21.4 cent tax equals about 11 cents of revenue for each gallon.

The increase would cost the average citizen about $4 more for gas each month.

Haslam is also proposing a $5 increase in the car registration fee for a standard passenger vehicle. The increase will be incrementally higher for larger vehicles. Electric car owners would have to pay a $100 annual fee.

As for cuts, Haslam is proposing a .5 percent decrease in the grocery tax, from 5 percent to 4.5 percent.

The Hall income tax would decrease 1.5 percent this year and the same next year.

Haslam said manufacturing businesses would also benefit under his plan, as he proposed a $113 million dollar cut by allowing manufacturers to change to a “single weighted sales factor,” with cuts to the franchise and excise taxes.

State Democrats had a positive outlook on most of the plan, but want more details to be released.

“This has a lot of moving parts affecting a lot of different parts of the tax code,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville. “It’s a complicated bill and it's going to take a lot of effort.”

Rep. Bo Mitchell, a member of the House Democratic Caucus, said he applauds the extensive tax cuts, but wanted to see more cuts that everyday people would feel.

“We’ve got $215 million in taxes that doesn't affect most of your average Tennesseans,” Mitchell said. “For the average Tennessean, the $55 million cut in sales tax on food, your average family will see these cuts. I would like to see more in that area, that your average Tennessean would see.”

Mitchell also expressed the need for mass transit funding.

“To be honest, I think the gas tax brings in 3.5 million additional dollars for Nashville, TN. That doesn't do much. We are talking billions needed for mass transit,” Mitchell said.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, shared similar sentiments, stating he will continue to push for dedicated funds for mass transit for greater Nashville.

In an emailed release, he said in part:

The governor’s proposal will go a long way towards addressing those needs over the next few years. It resembles, in large part, a piece of legislation that I drafted and have been promoting. However, the governor’s proposal stops short of ensuring that sufficient funds are available for or dedicated to the type of forward-thinking transportation system that our city and region so badly needs to continue our economic growth and prosperity.

When asked about possible push back, Haslam said to reporters, “What we ask for is let's sit down and have a full hearing and really discuss the issue instead of just trying to push it off to another day.

“All I ask of them is to do the hard work. Look at the ramifications and consequences,” Haslam added.

House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, again called for infrastructure funding, saying in an emailed release:

Investing in our infrastructure is one of the best things we can do as a state to create sustainable economic growth. While I look forward to hearing more about the Governor's plan, I also want to make sure whatever we do is equitable for all Tennesseans--regardless of their income or geographic location.

The director and the chairman of the Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance both applauded the plan, as well as Lt. Governor Randy McNally.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.