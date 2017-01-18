Franklin man restores Civil War cannon in son's memory - WSMV Channel 4

Franklin man restores Civil War cannon in son's memory

Posted: Updated:
The Civil War cannon dates back to 1863. (WSMV) The Civil War cannon dates back to 1863. (WSMV)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

It has been a difficult year for a Franklin man as he adjusts to life without his son.

But the one thing that is helping is a hands-on, piece-by-piece work plan designed to honor him.

Vic Hundt’s only son Jon died unexpectedly last year. Hundt said the grief and emptiness is still something he wouldn’t wish on his worth enemy.

A few months ago, Hundt got a bold idea and figured it was the only way to ease his pain.

Hundt is optimistic about his garage project as it slowly comes together.

“It’ll be a nice piece once it’s completely done,” Hundt said.

He’s working on a refinished and restored Civil War cannon used by the Confederate Army in a historic battle.

“In Chickamaugua in 1863,” Hundt said.

This is not a pleasure project. Hundt is doing it for one reason.

“I lost my son 10 months ago and this is a memorial to him. He was a Marine,” he said.

Jon Hundt was just 33 when he died overseas in a car accident. He had served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“So it’s just been a tough, tough thing to imagine,” Vic Hundt said.

Vic Hundt lives in Franklin. The town square serves as a lasting war memorial, and the cannons help preserve the memories and ensure they never fade away.

He said he figured his cannon would do the same for his son.

“There’s not much you can leave that’ll be gone, and I don’t think this’ll be gone. This will stick around a while,” Vic Hundt said.

Vic Hundt said he hopes the cannon winds up somewhere in Franklin so people can see it. He said if the city can’t find a place for it, he’ll put it in his front yard in honor of his son.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Franklin man restores Civil War cannon in son's memoryMore>>

  • Bulger's Beat

    Bulger's Beat

    Terry Bulger brings you stories of people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting in Bulger's Beat, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Channel 4 News at 4.More >>
    Terry Bulger brings you stories of people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting in Bulger's Beat, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Channel 4 News at 4, and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on Channel 4 News Today.More >>

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police identify second victim in Hillside Avenue shooting

    Police identify second victim in Hillside Avenue shooting

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:05 AM EDT2017-07-24 08:05:04 GMT

    Metro police have identified the second victim in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside apartments. The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Isha Musa. The male victim, Osmani Munongerwa, 20, was found dead in the upstairs part of the house. Musa was his mother.

    More >>

    Metro police have identified the second victim in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside apartments. The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Isha Musa. The male victim, Osmani Munongerwa, 20, was found dead in the upstairs part of the house. Musa was his mother.

    More >>

  • Hendersonville Police search for armed robbery suspects

    Hendersonville Police search for armed robbery suspects

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-24 00:29:05 GMT

    Two Hendersonville landscape workers were robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving work. 

    More >>

    Two Hendersonville landscape workers were robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving work. 

    More >>

  • Tennessee Titans player shot in Arkansas

    Tennessee Titans player shot in Arkansas

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:19:08 GMT

    Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

    More >>

    Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.