Franklin man restores Civil War cannon in son's memory

It has been a difficult year for a Franklin man as he adjusts to life without his son.

But the one thing that is helping is a hands-on, piece-by-piece work plan designed to honor him.

Vic Hundt’s only son Jon died unexpectedly last year. Hundt said the grief and emptiness is still something he wouldn’t wish on his worth enemy.

A few months ago, Hundt got a bold idea and figured it was the only way to ease his pain.

Hundt is optimistic about his garage project as it slowly comes together.

“It’ll be a nice piece once it’s completely done,” Hundt said.

He’s working on a refinished and restored Civil War cannon used by the Confederate Army in a historic battle.

“In Chickamaugua in 1863,” Hundt said.

This is not a pleasure project. Hundt is doing it for one reason.

“I lost my son 10 months ago and this is a memorial to him. He was a Marine,” he said.

Jon Hundt was just 33 when he died overseas in a car accident. He had served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“So it’s just been a tough, tough thing to imagine,” Vic Hundt said.

Vic Hundt lives in Franklin. The town square serves as a lasting war memorial, and the cannons help preserve the memories and ensure they never fade away.

He said he figured his cannon would do the same for his son.

“There’s not much you can leave that’ll be gone, and I don’t think this’ll be gone. This will stick around a while,” Vic Hundt said.

Vic Hundt said he hopes the cannon winds up somewhere in Franklin so people can see it. He said if the city can’t find a place for it, he’ll put it in his front yard in honor of his son.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.