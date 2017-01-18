Victim describes carjacking outside Hendersonville apartment

The TBI has produced a sketch of one of the suspects in the carjacking. (Source: Hendersonville PD)

A mother of two said she is afraid to return home after being carjacked outside her Hendersonville apartment.

"Just emotionally overwhelmed right now," said a visibly shaken Crystal Yahnke as she spoke to Channel 4 on Wednesday.

Yahnke described what she experienced Tuesday night.

"I don't understand why they picked me," she said.

Yahnke made the 10-minute drive from work to her apartment on Walton Ferry Road not knowing she was being followed.

Her husband and two young sons were just a few feet away when two men armed with pistols surprised her from behind.

"I was halfway there. I couldn't get any further. They said, ‘Don't make this difficult. Give me your keys.' And they took my purse," Yahnke said.

Yahnke gave them what they wanted.

"I was scared to be in my own home knowing they had my house key. I didn't want to be there. I didn't know if they were going to come back," Yahnke said.

Police in Hendersonville and Nashville are working together after Yahnke's car was found in Nashville's J.C. Napier housing development Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Tuesday night’s attack could be related to some other recent carjackings. Investigators believe the gunmen are 18 to 20 years old.

"Once they get caught, they're going to be slapped with several felonies, and it's just not worth it being that young. It's not worth it. Why would you do something so stupid?" Yahnke said.

Anyone with information about the suspects whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

