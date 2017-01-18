Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office names new chief deputy for admin - WSMV Channel 4

Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office names new chief deputy for administration

Posted: Updated:
Chief Deputy for Administration Preble Acton (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) Chief Deputy for Administration Preble Acton (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Preble Acton has been named the new chief deputy for administration for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Acton, a former commander from the department, will supervise the finance and budget and administrative staff.

Acton retired after 30 years in law enforcement. She worked as a patrol deputy and later served as commander of the Criminal Investigations Division at the sheriff’s office.

“She has a long law enforcement background and worked in the administrative field where she prepared budget,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a release. “Looking at the totality of her experience and having worked with her, I know what her work ethic is and thought she would be a valuable asset to this organization.”

The news comes amid a shake-up at the sheriff’s office. Robert Arnold resigned as sheriff on Wednesday after pleading guilty to three of the 14 counts filed against him in a federal indictment. Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office names new chief deputy for administrationMore>>

  • Special

    Rutherford County news

    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police identify second victim in Hillside Avenue shooting

    Police identify second victim in Hillside Avenue shooting

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:05 AM EDT2017-07-24 08:05:04 GMT

    Metro police have identified the second victim in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside apartments. The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Isha Musa. The male victim, Osmani Munongerwa, 20, was found dead in the upstairs part of the house. Musa was his mother.

    More >>

    Metro police have identified the second victim in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside apartments. The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Isha Musa. The male victim, Osmani Munongerwa, 20, was found dead in the upstairs part of the house. Musa was his mother.

    More >>

  • Hendersonville Police search for armed robbery suspects

    Hendersonville Police search for armed robbery suspects

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-24 00:29:05 GMT

    Two Hendersonville landscape workers were robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving work. 

    More >>

    Two Hendersonville landscape workers were robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving work. 

    More >>

  • Tennessee Titans player shot in Arkansas

    Tennessee Titans player shot in Arkansas

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:19:08 GMT

    Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

    More >>

    Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.