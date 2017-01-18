Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office names new chief deputy for administration

Preble Acton has been named the new chief deputy for administration for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Acton, a former commander from the department, will supervise the finance and budget and administrative staff.

Acton retired after 30 years in law enforcement. She worked as a patrol deputy and later served as commander of the Criminal Investigations Division at the sheriff’s office.

“She has a long law enforcement background and worked in the administrative field where she prepared budget,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a release. “Looking at the totality of her experience and having worked with her, I know what her work ethic is and thought she would be a valuable asset to this organization.”

The news comes amid a shake-up at the sheriff’s office. Robert Arnold resigned as sheriff on Wednesday after pleading guilty to three of the 14 counts filed against him in a federal indictment. Click here to read more.

