Women concerned for healthcare as Trump administration approaches

With the repeal of the Affordable Care Act on the horizon, many people across the country are wondering how their health insurance coverage may change.

One group with big concerns is women.

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services faced hard questions about healthcare Wednesday during his confirmation hearing.

Rep. Tom Price, R-GA, is Trump's nominee for the job. Some senators who questioned him about his plans brought up access to contraception, preventive care and screenings, which are all things women said they worry may go away.

"I'm worried how it's going to affect poor women, disabled women," said Grace Stranch of Nashville.

Women in Tennessee are voicing their thoughts on the impending ACA repeal. The main concern is whether they will still be able to have full coverage for birth control and exams like pap smears and cancer screenings with or without insurance.

"If we cut funding of Planned Parenthood, we are going to deprive low income, disabled women from getting health screenings, cancer screenings, all sorts of screenings that would prevent further health problems," said Barbara Futter of Nashville.

When asked whether price will continue insurance coverage of all FDA-approved birth control, Price said, "What I will commit to and assure is women and all Americans need to know that we believe every single American ought to have access to the care that they desire and want, and that's our commitment."

His answers frustrated some and satisfied others as Congress looks to change health coverage again.

"I have serious problems with your understanding of women's needs of basic health care like birth control given your expressed doubts on this topic," said Sen. Patty Murray, D-WA, who asked questions during the hearing.

Healthcare professionals are also weighing in.

"People have begun to talk about things, like under the Affordable Care Act, preventive care services are covered without co-pays. So women are thinking should I go out and get my mammogram now?" said Dr. Melinda Buntin, a Vanderbilt University professor and the chair of Health Policy. "I've seen estimates from research that say the value of having these preventive services covered and having things like contraception covered is worth about $250 per woman per year."

Buntin said women should think ahead.

"Women should take a look at the coverage they have now. Every year we should be making sure we get our preventive health care, but this year in particular," Buntin said. "They should be thinking about this as they are planning their future and watching the news carefully."

Buntin said there are a few things that could change for women with a repeal, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, which Tennesseans now have under the Affordable Care Act.

"Prior to the Affordable Care Act, many states allowed for insurers to charge different amounts to men and women. Tennessee was one of the states that did allow that," Buntin said.

Price has said he opposes birth control without a co-pay, which ranged up to $50 a month before the Affordable Care Act. During Price's hearing, he did not affirm or deny that he would continue the current healthcare mandate for contraception and women's preventive care coverage.

