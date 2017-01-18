Police identify suspect in north Nashville home shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Police identify suspect in north Nashville home shooting

Posted: Updated:
Police say John Beers was fatally wounded inside his home. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police say John Beers was fatally wounded inside his home. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Kevin Lamont Williams is suspected of killing John Beers in his home. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Kevin Lamont Williams is suspected of killing John Beers in his home. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police have identified the suspect in the shooting death of a man in his north Nashville home Wednesday.

Police said the victim, 49-year-old John Beers, was shot during a confrontation with a gunman inside his home in the 3500 block of Chesapeake Drive.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Kevin Lamont Williams.

Beers was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

An investigation shows that Williams shot Beers after going to his home to rob him. The investigation is ongoing, and charges against other suspects are possible.

Williams is currently being held in Rutherford County Jail. He is expected to be booked in Nashville this week.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police identify suspect in north Nashville home shootingMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Police identify second victim in Hillside Avenue shooting

    Police identify second victim in Hillside Avenue shooting

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:05 AM EDT2017-07-24 08:05:04 GMT

    Metro police have identified the second victim in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside apartments. The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Isha Musa. The male victim, Osmani Munongerwa, 20, was found dead in the upstairs part of the house. Musa was his mother.

    More >>

    Metro police have identified the second victim in an apparent double murder on Hillside Avenue at the Park at Hillside apartments. The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Isha Musa. The male victim, Osmani Munongerwa, 20, was found dead in the upstairs part of the house. Musa was his mother.

    More >>

  • Hendersonville Police search for armed robbery suspects

    Hendersonville Police search for armed robbery suspects

    Sunday, July 23 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-07-24 00:29:05 GMT

    Two Hendersonville landscape workers were robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving work. 

    More >>

    Two Hendersonville landscape workers were robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving work. 

    More >>

  • Tennessee Titans player shot in Arkansas

    Tennessee Titans player shot in Arkansas

    Sunday, July 23 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-23 23:19:08 GMT

    Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

    More >>

    Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.