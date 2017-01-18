Police identify suspect in north Nashville home shooting

Kevin Lamont Williams is suspected of killing John Beers in his home. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say John Beers was fatally wounded inside his home. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro Police have identified the suspect in the shooting death of a man in his north Nashville home Wednesday.

Police said the victim, 49-year-old John Beers, was shot during a confrontation with a gunman inside his home in the 3500 block of Chesapeake Drive.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Kevin Lamont Williams.

Beers was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

An investigation shows that Williams shot Beers after going to his home to rob him. The investigation is ongoing, and charges against other suspects are possible.

Williams is currently being held in Rutherford County Jail. He is expected to be booked in Nashville this week.

