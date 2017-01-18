Video shows roach infestation inside Metro middle school

The cell phone video was posted to the Hip Hermitage Facebook page. (WSMV)

A video making the rounds on social media has some parents sickened.

It was taken inside a Metro Nashville middle school bathroom, and shows an infestation of cockroaches.

The video was posted by a parent to the Hip Hermitage Facebook page. It shows roaches inside a bathroom stall at DuPont Tyler Middle Prep.

"I literally cringed, it was awful. I mean just like anyone else watching, it's not a good situation," said Michele Klein, who posted the video.

Klein's son Jacob took the video.

"I sit in this school eight hours a day. The environment shouldn't be like that," Jacob Leech said.

"I showed her (teacher) and she was like, that's gross. And she said that she felt sick to her stomach and almost threw up," Jacob said.

Someone reportedly sprayed the bathroom door with chocolate milk, which is what caused the roaches to spread.

That though is something Klein does not believe.

"There is not chocolate milk in that stall. There is nothing on the stall but roaches and feces," Klein said.

Other parents agree and say it's inexcusable.

“That’s horrible,” Amy Alalouf said. “That gives me the heebie-jeebies.

“If they're in the bathroom, where else are they? Are they in the lunchroom? Are they in the kitchen? This is a health issue,” Alalouf added.

Rachel Dixon has a son in sixth grade at the school.

“Our schools are funded way too well for that to be going on in the bathrooms, and for them not to do anything until a child brings it to our attention,” Dixon said. “(Metro Schools) should have somebody on that. You use the same bathrooms."

The video was posted Tuesday night and on Wednesday students said the bathroom were cleaned.

Leech took more pictures on Wednesday this time of four roaches in the bathroom and not dozens.

"This was in the middle of the day with bright lights on, imagine what the school looks like when the lights are off and they come out and run around - I can only imagine," said Leech.

Metro Nashville Public Schools sent the following statement concerning the video:

The health and safety of our students and staff is our first priority and we have taken immediate steps to address pest concerns at DuPont Tyler Middle Prep. Within a few hours of finding out about the video, our maintenance department went to the school to immediately investigate, find the source of the problem and prescribe a solution. While we did not find the same infestation as depicted in the video, we take this issue very seriously. The school has been thoroughly cleaned and has an integrated pest management program. MNPS is also working with the Metro Public Health Department to ensure all necessary preventative measures have been completed. Parents who have any concern about the condition of their child’s school building can reach out to us through the family information center at 615-259-4636 or familyinfo@mnps.org.

