Sheriff's office: Men wanted in alleged burglary are innocent

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Authorities say two men who had been wanted in an alleged attempted home invasion in Cheatham County are innocent.

In a message posted to Facebook, the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office said the two men have been identified. They are scheduled to lease the property in February and were visiting for the first time.

Authorities initially said one of the two men appeared to be carrying a handgun, but it was a cell phone.

The sheriff’s office apologized for the mix-up and thanked the men for stepping forward to clarify the incident.

