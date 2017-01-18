Sheriff's office: Men wanted in alleged burglary are innocent

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m. A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m. A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.More >>
Following the death of Kris Hansen, 66, on Nolensville Pike, a group called Walk Bike Nashville is calling on TDOT to make changes to what they call the "most deadly pedestrian crossing in Nashville."More >>
Following the death of Kris Hansen, 66, on Nolensville Pike, a group called Walk Bike Nashville is calling on TDOT to make changes to what they call the "most deadly pedestrian crossing in Nashville."More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
A faulty detector caused a fire alarm to go off at the FAA tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control at BNA on Saturday just before 8:00 p.m.More >>
A faulty detector caused a fire alarm to go off at the FAA tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control at BNA on Saturday just before 8:00 p.m.More >>
A day of fun on the water, could have become a tragedy. A four-year-old girl drowned in shallow water. But, thanks to quick action and CPR, the young girl was able to be saved. Sophie Levitin and her family are from New York. They were in town visiting friends who live in Fairview.More >>
A day of fun on the water, could have become a tragedy. A four-year-old girl drowned in shallow water. But, thanks to quick action and CPR, the young girl was able to be saved. Sophie Levitin and her family are from New York. They were in town visiting friends who live in Fairview.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the Predators have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a seven-year, $29.75 million contract that will pay him an average of $4.25 million annually through the 2023-24 season.More >>
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the Predators have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a seven-year, $29.75 million contract that will pay him an average of $4.25 million annually through the 2023-24 season.More >>
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >>
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >>
The United States has just sent "a 100,000-ton message to the world," says US President Donald Trump.More >>
The United States has just sent "a 100,000-ton message to the world," says US President Donald Trump.More >>
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >>
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >>
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
The New York Times says Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" should apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >>
The New York Times says Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" should apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>