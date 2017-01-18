Police: Man wearing body armor threatened officers with knives

An armed man wearing body armor is facing charges after a confrontation with the police outside Woodall Elementary School in White House.

According to Smokey Barn News, the suspect threatened officers with a pair of knives just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Eventually, police convinced the man to drop the weapons and arrested him.

He is charged with aggravated assault, vandalism and public intoxication.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

Smokey Barn News reports school had released early that day, so no students were at the school during the incident.

