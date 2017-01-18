Man accused of pulling gun on 3 Mt. Juliet detectives

A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a handgun on three Mt. Juliet detectives on Interstate 40.

Police said the man showed the gun to the detectives traveling in an undercover truck near the 236 mile marker. Police then pulled him over.

The suspect, 58-year-old Rafael Molina, said he did not realize officers were inside the vehicle and pulled the gun out to intimidate them.

The detectives were already transporting another person who was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Molina is charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

#HappeningNow Adult male subject in-custody after pulling a handgun on 3 detectives traveling down I-40E near 236MM. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/CtLl9Qikrj — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 18, 2017

