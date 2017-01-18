Jack & Jameson's 2-Minute Grilled Cheese

Bread (of choice)

Garlic butter

Provolone cheese

American cheese

Cheddar

American swiss

Lay cheese on hot frying pan and let it bubble. Lay toasted bread on top of cheese. Bring the slices together so cheese goes into the middle of the sandwich. There will be a little cheese left on the pan. Place the outside of the sandwich on that leftover cheese so it sticks onto the sandwich. You will finish with gooey cheese on the inside and toasted cheese on the outside!