Student found with gun at Murfreesboro high school

Officials recovered a gun from a student on Wednesday morning at Riverdale High School, the school system reported.

The 17-year-old male was found in possession of an unloaded .380-caliber handgun and ammunition at the school, according to Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans.

“The school received a phone tip about the student possibly having a gun, which is what led to the investigation,” Evans said in a press release and call to parents. “The student was immediately searched and the gun was confiscated without incident.”

The school's SRO approached the student and was told the gun was in the student's backpack, according to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

The school system sent phone calls to parents of students at the school.

The student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property and has been removed from the school. He has been booked into the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center and a hearing is pending in juvenile court.

