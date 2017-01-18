Real People With Rudy: Former athlete battles cancer, returns to high school as principal

We've all heard this: It's not what happens in life, it's how you respond to it that defines you.

In this week's edition of Real People, we are going back in time to tell the powerful story of a young man who faced a crossroads in his life.

"God gave me an ability to play basketball for nine years, and then this year, he came to me and took it from me and said show me what you can do with the things I gave you," said Michael Adkins during an interview in 1991.

Back then, Adkins looked healthy playing basketball, but he actually wasn't.

"I'd just finished dunking a basketball, ran in to do my physical and they said, hey, you failed because of a heart murmur," Adkins said.

The heart murmur ended up being a cancerous mass around his lungs.

Doctors at St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis were stunned. They subjected him to a radical combination of chemotherapy and radiation, but they still allowed him to play basketball if he felt up to it.

"If I can go through what I'm going through, people can see that and maybe that inspires somebody that's down, maybe a little kid, that says maybe I got a chance of doing this or that, maybe say, well look at him, he's got cancer, but he's battling it with everything he's got," Adkins said.

And now, 25 years later, he's back at his old high school.

"I find myself often saying I'm the principal at Lawrence County High School where I graduated and what an honor that is," Adkins said.

He's cancer-free now, but the building is filled with memories.

"I remember my first, second, third game game out, had a really big game, I scored a lot of points and I thought wow, I'd forgotten that until you walk back in and see it. The hours that I spent in that gym, the work that I put in at that gym, I realized I'm probably not going to play at the next level, and there's not a thing I can do about that. Who wants to offer a kid who's diagnosed with cancer a scholarship, a high rate of relapse and all that? But what am I going to do?" Adkins said.

Adkins decided to work in the world of education instead.

"I think when you come from certain walks of life, you find your calling. I will look back in my mind if I'm out cutting grass, you know, the lawnmower, and thinking back, how did a kid from the projects on Liberty Avenue, how did that kid over here get to Michael Adkins, who's now the principal at Lawrence County High School in Lawrenceburg, TN?" Adkins said. "You're a product of your environment, but your environment doesn't limit you and what you can do and what you can become."

Have a story you'd like to share? Click here to get in touch with Rudy Kalis.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.