Real People With Rudy: Former athlete battles cancer, returns to high school as principal

A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Hillside Avenue home Sunday afternoon.More >>
A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Hillside Avenue home Sunday afternoon.More >>
Two Hendersonville landscape workers were robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving work.More >>
Two Hendersonville landscape workers were robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving work.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m. A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 546 South 6th Street around 11:17 p.m. A black male in his early 20s was found lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.More >>
Following the death of Kris Hansen, 66, on Nolensville Pike, a group called Walk Bike Nashville is calling on TDOT to make changes to what they call the "most deadly pedestrian crossing in Nashville."More >>
Following the death of Kris Hansen, 66, on Nolensville Pike, a group called Walk Bike Nashville is calling on TDOT to make changes to what they call the "most deadly pedestrian crossing in Nashville."More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
An SUV traveling westbound on the I-440 ramp to I-65 North exited the ramp and fell about 60 feet, landing the car on railroad tracks. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that part of the car landed on a parked train below. The driver was trapped in the car and officials had to free the driver with extraction equipment.More >>
A faulty detector caused a fire alarm to go off at the FAA tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control at BNA on Saturday just before 8:00 p.m.More >>
A faulty detector caused a fire alarm to go off at the FAA tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control at BNA on Saturday just before 8:00 p.m.More >>
A day of fun on the water, could have become a tragedy. A four-year-old girl drowned in shallow water. But, thanks to quick action and CPR, the young girl was able to be saved. Sophie Levitin and her family are from New York. They were in town visiting friends who live in Fairview.More >>
A day of fun on the water, could have become a tragedy. A four-year-old girl drowned in shallow water. But, thanks to quick action and CPR, the young girl was able to be saved. Sophie Levitin and her family are from New York. They were in town visiting friends who live in Fairview.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the Predators have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a seven-year, $29.75 million contract that will pay him an average of $4.25 million annually through the 2023-24 season.More >>
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the Predators have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a seven-year, $29.75 million contract that will pay him an average of $4.25 million annually through the 2023-24 season.More >>
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >>
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >>
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >>
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >>
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >>
A man who was denied a $5 million lottery jackpot because his teenage son bought the ticket is suing the California Lottery Commission.More >>
The parents of baby Charlie Gard stormed out of a pre-court hearing after a lawyer representing Great Ormond Street Hospital in London broke the news that new brain scan of the terminally ill baby made for "sad reading," the UK's Press Association reported Friday.More >>
The parents of baby Charlie Gard stormed out of a pre-court hearing after a lawyer representing Great Ormond Street Hospital in London broke the news that new brain scan of the terminally ill baby made for "sad reading," the UK's Press Association reported Friday.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
An elementary school teacher in Oklahoma said her salary has left her so short on cash that she had to panhandle for money to buy classroom supplies.More >>
An elementary school teacher in Oklahoma said her salary has left her so short on cash that she had to panhandle for money to buy classroom supplies.More >>
Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.More >>
Facebook is working on a way for news organizations to charge readers for articles they share and read on the social network.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
A construction worker fatally fell while working on an apartment building in the 600 block of 11th Avenue North in the Gulch this morning.More >>
A construction worker fatally fell while working on an apartment building in the 600 block of 11th Avenue North in the Gulch this morning.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Tennessee Titans player, Sebastian Tretola, was shot in Fayetteville, Arkansas around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>