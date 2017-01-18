Video: Mayor Barry talks to President-elect Trump

The Tennessean recorded the phone call between President-elect Trump and Mayor Megan Barry. (Source: The Tennessean)

President-elect Donald Trump and Mayor Megan Barry are not two people who usually go together in the same sentence because of their differing views.

But for a few minutes on Monday, the two talked on the phone, which was recorded by The Tennessean.

The phone call, which lasted less than five minutes, also addressed former Ambassador Andrew Young, who spoke in Nashville on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

After just a few seconds, Young passed the phone off to Barry.

Barry publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

In the phone call, Barry complimented Young but also used the opportunity to try to get some more funding for Music City.

"The ambassador gave a great speech this morning, and he was absolutely very hopeful about what's to come for the next many years. And we're hopeful here because we'd love to have some of your transportation dollars. I had to get that in," Barry said.

During the call, they also talked about another national controversy. Over the weekend, Rep. John Lewis said he doesn't see the president-elect as a legitimate president, and Trump responded on Twitter.

"John is a very good man, he's really a saint, but he's kind of disillusioned right now, but he'll come back," said Young to Trump.

Overall, the call lasted about four and a half minutes. Although there was some serious discussion, it was dominated by compliments, thank yous and laughter.

Barry says what happened was no stunt and that the call from Trump was real and completely unexpected.

