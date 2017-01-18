Police give all-clear after threat at Jewish community center - WSMV Channel 4

Police give all-clear after bomb threat at Gordon Jewish Community Center

The bomb threat was made Wednesday morning. (WSMV) The bomb threat was made Wednesday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

The Gordon Jewish Community Center in Bellevue received another bomb threat on Wednesday, according to police.

Executive Director Mark Freedman said they believe the call was pre-recorded. The female caller said there was a bomb inside the building and that it was going to go off.

The center and school were both evacuated, but police did not find anything suspicious during a search.

Officials have confirmed that Jewish centers in six other states received similar threats on Wednesday.

The Gordon Jewish Community Center was also one of several other centers nationwide who were targeted with bomb threats on Jan. 9.

