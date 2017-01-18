Police give all-clear after bomb threat at Gordon Jewish Community Center

The Gordon Jewish Community Center in Bellevue received another bomb threat on Wednesday, according to police.

Executive Director Mark Freedman said they believe the call was pre-recorded. The female caller said there was a bomb inside the building and that it was going to go off.

The center and school were both evacuated, but police did not find anything suspicious during a search.

Officials have confirmed that Jewish centers in six other states received similar threats on Wednesday.

The Gordon Jewish Community Center was also one of several other centers nationwide who were targeted with bomb threats on Jan. 9.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.