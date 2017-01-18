Hopkinsville Police investigating gas station burglary - WSMV Channel 4

Hopkinsville Police investigating gas station burglary

Surveillance footage of the break-in at Chuckles on Fort Campbell Boulevard. (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department) Surveillance footage of the break-in at Chuckles on Fort Campbell Boulevard. (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)
Hopkinsville Police are investigating a burglary at the Chuckles gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard early Monday morning.

The HPD released surveillance video on their Facebook page Tuesday of the suspect smashing the front glass door to enter the building at 2308 Fort Campbell Blvd.

Officials have not said what was stolen from the store.

Police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect. If you recognize the suspect in the video, you are urged to call the Hopkinsville Police Department Detective Division at 270-890-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 270-887-TIPS.

