Police: Drunk man breaks into Music Row office

Police say a drunk man broke into an office near Music Row overnight.

Officers responded to the Universal Music Publishing Group on Adelicia Street after the building's alarm went off.

Police said the man forced open a door and went inside and fell asleep around 4:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The man reportedly did not take anything. He is in police custody.

