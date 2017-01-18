Robert Arnold resigns after guilty plea on 3 counts in federal indictment

Robert Arnold has resigned as Rutherford County sheriff after pleaded guilty to three of the 14 counts filed against him in a federal indictment.

Arnold's attorney confirmed Wednesday evening that he had resigned as sheriff.

Arnold pleaded guilty to wire fraud, honest services fraud and extortion on Wednesday morning. He could be facing up to 60 years in jail. Each of the three counts he pleaded guilty to carry a possible maximum sentence of 20 years.

The plea agreement does not contain any agreement as to what Arnold’s sentence should be, but it is believed it could be between four and six years because of federal sentencing guidelines.

Under the plea agreement, Arnold agreed to pay $52,500 in restitution to Rutherford County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Arnold is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.

On Wednesday, Arnold's attorney filed a motion to let Arnold stay with his mother until sentencing, but the judge ruled that Arnold will stay in jail for now. Click here to read the full motion (PDF).

This plea came just three weeks before Arnold's federal trial was scheduled to begin.

In 2015, a Channel 4 I-Team investigation revealed Arnold had ties to a company called JailCigs, which was selling electronic cigarettes in the sheriff's own jail.

Arnold allegedly profited from the sale of electronic cigarettes to his own inmates. He did not disclose he was a part owner of the company.

After investigators raided his home, they said Arnold had received $59,000. He was indicted a year later.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Smith called it a brazen criminal scheme and thanked investigators who put the case together.

“We think his guilty plea will hold him accountable for his criminal conduct,” Smith said.

Virgil Gammon, the key whistle-blower in this case, said he warned Arnold early on about his involvement in JailCigs.

“We had several, probably four private conversations where he would ask me what he thought I should do. I told him he needed to get an attorney and go see the district attorney. But I said, ‘You’re finished,’” Gammon said.

His chief administrative deputy, Joe Russell, was also in hot water after investigators learned he raked in $52,000 in profits. Russell is expected to enter his own guilty plea on Friday.

Arnold's uncle, John Vanderveer, was also arrested for his involvement. It's not clear if he is planning on making any sort of plea.

Some Rutherford County commissioners told Channel 4 they had long been anxious to see the situation wrap up.

"It's not a joyous day for us," said Commissioner Brad Turner. "It's sad. Children lose a father to jail time now, and there are families impacted by this. An interim sheriff being appointed, voted on by the commission last week and beginning his duties this week, I think it's time to shut the door on all of this. All of this could've been just avoided if he'd just resigned when he should have resigned in the first place. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, and he would've had his day in court, but I think the chips were against him a little bit."

"Honestly, I wish he would've taken responsibility and done this many months ago, so we hadn't gone through the trauma we've endured," said Commissioner Robert Stevens. "Hopefully, now everyone can move forward and try to heal and bring everybody together and focus on positive things for our county."

An ouster suit was previously filed by several residents. That group released a statement through their attorney Wednesday saying:

As members of the Ouster Suit against ex-Sheriff Robert Arnold, we are relieved to see that a public official has accepted accountability for his illegal actions. We are proud to have been a part of that process. We are happy to see that this process, which has lasted nearly two years, is coming to an end. We would like to thank all of the local, state and federal law enforcement officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. District Court for their tireless efforts in bringing this criminal matter to a conclusion for the citizens of Rutherford County.

