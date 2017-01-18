Police pursuit ends near arrivals area of Nashville airport

Police say their pursuit of a suspect ended in the arrivals area of the Nashville International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, an officer began trying to stop a car with a broken tail light and a flat tire around 4:40 a.m.

The man behind the wheel, identified as 31-year-old Jason Overton, allegedly refused to pull over but eventually surrendered at BNA.

Police said they found 6.8 grams of weed and .1 grams of a white powder inside Overton's car.

The incident does not appear to have affected any flights on Wednesday morning.

Overton is charged with two counts of possessing drugs, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

Overton told police he was afraid to pull over because of his revoked license. He was arrested for aggravated robbery in 2003.

Police said Overton is being investigated for other possible crimes. They are not releasing his mug shot at this time.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

All clear at BNA after police chase terminates at the terminal. pic.twitter.com/t1ZpJmNgsW — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) January 18, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.