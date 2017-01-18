Henrik Sedin gets winner for 999th point, Canucks beat Preds - WSMV Channel 4

Henrik Sedin gets winner for 999th point, Canucks beat Preds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - Henrik Sedin scored in the third period for his 999th NHL point, Ryan Miller made 30 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Tuesday night.

With the teams playing a tight, close-checking game, Sedin fired the rebound of Luca Sbisa's shot off goalie Pekka Rinne and in with 7:32 left for his 10th goal of the season and first in nine games.

The shutout was the second of the season for Miller and the 38th of his career. Vancouver snapped a four-game losing streak that included three straight defeats where the Canucks earned a point (0-1-3).

The victory was Miller's 353rd, moving him into a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 20th on the career list.

Rinne stopped 25 shots for Nashville, which ended a three-game winning streak.

