Police investigating 2 Mapco robberies on Donelson Pike

The Mapco at 465 Donelson Pike was robbed around 12:45 a.m. (WSMV) The Mapco at 465 Donelson Pike was robbed around 12:45 a.m. (WSMV)
The business at 550 Donelson Pike was robbed around 9 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The business at 550 Donelson Pike was robbed around 9 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
Timothy Stafford was arrested in connection with the robbery of Mapco at 550 Donelson Pike. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Timothy Stafford was arrested in connection with the robbery of Mapco at 550 Donelson Pike. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police have made an arrest in one of two Donelson Pike convenience store robberies overnight.

Timothy Stafford, 29, is accused of robbing the Mapco store at 550 Donelson Pike.

Police said Stafford entered the store at 9 p.m. and asked for a pack of cigarettes. He then demanded cash at gunpoint from the register. He got away with a small amount of cash.

Officers on the scene were approached by residents who said they saw a suspicious man running toward Claridge Drive. Stafford was later located inside a house in the 600 block of Claridge Drive.

Stafford is being held on a $77,000 bond. He has previous convictions for aggravated burglary.

Police are still search for the suspect who robbed the Mapco on Donelson Pike near Elm Hill Pike just hours later.

The man walked in with a gun and demanded cash. He got away with money and several packs of cigarettes.

Police said the two incidents are not related.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

