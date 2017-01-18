3 drivers injured in head-on collision on Murfreesboro Pike

One of the drivers has life-threatening injuries. (WSMV)

Police say a driver crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit another car. (WSMV)

Three drivers were injured in a head-on collision on Murfreesboro Pike on Wednesday morning.

Police say a man crossed over into oncoming traffic near Shumate Lane and hit a second car head-on just after midnight. The second car then smashed into a third car.

Police say an officer witnessed the whole thing and was nearly struck himself.

The driver accused of causing the wreck, 25-year-old Kenyatta Patton, was sent to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He has life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers, Ishak Sadek and Justin Thomas, went to Skyline Hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to survive.

Police said they do not think drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

Crash scene investigators spent hours going over the scene to determine what caused the man to veer into oncoming traffic. Murfreesboro Pike has since reopened in the area.

