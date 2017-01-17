Police: 9-year-old shot in arm by 5-year-old cousin - WSMV Channel 4

Police: 9-year-old shot in arm by 5-year-old cousin

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) -

A 9-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the arm by his 5-year-old cousin Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to Northcrest Medical Center around 4:40 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. 

After conducting an investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred at a relative's home on Central Avenue.

The 5-year-old allegedly found a 9mm handgun in a bedroom and accidentally fired the weapon, striking his 9-year-old cousin in the arm.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

As of Tuesday night, no charges had been filed and the case was still under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

