Police: 9-year-old shot in arm by 5-year-old cousin

A 9-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the arm by his 5-year-old cousin Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to Northcrest Medical Center around 4:40 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

After conducting an investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred at a relative's home on Central Avenue.

The 5-year-old allegedly found a 9mm handgun in a bedroom and accidentally fired the weapon, striking his 9-year-old cousin in the arm.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

As of Tuesday night, no charges had been filed and the case was still under investigation.

