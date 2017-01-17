Safe stolen from Antioch flooring business

Police believe this SUV was used in the burglary. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro detectives are searching for the suspect or suspects who burglarized an Antioch business on Saturday.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at Buy Floors Direct at 3025 Owen Drive at 4:15 a.m. The front door glass had been broken out and the safe had been stolen.

A maroon/red Ford SUV was at the business the day before. Police said it was similar to the vehicle used in the burglary.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.