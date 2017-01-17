Police search for 3 suspects who robbed south Nashville McDonald's

Police released this image of the only suspect whose face was not covered. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro detectives are searching for three men accused of robbing a McDonald’s in south Nashville earlier this month.

Police said the suspects entered the restaurant at 2212 Nolensville Pike just before midnight on Jan. 9. The employees were held at gunpoint while the men took cash from the register.

The suspects fled in a silver four-door sedan. They are described as black men in their early 20s. Two of them had their faces covered.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.