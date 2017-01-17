Proposed re-zoning prompts parking concerns for Germantown residents

Neighbors say the proposed re-zoning would create a parking nightmare in their neighborhood. (WSMV)

A project that has already been approved by the city of Nashville is not getting the stamp of approval from residents.

Residents in Germantown are concerned over a developer’s plan to re-zone his property for an event space. Neighbors claim traffic and the charm of their neighborhood will be compromised.

The Livery development at Fifth Avenue North and Monroe Street is currently zoned as a mixed-use property, meaning some residential space. But the developer wants it re-zoned to be an all commercial space, and those in the area are fighting back.

"I’ll never park in front of my house again, I'm sure of it," said Brian Fitzpatrick, a concerned resident.

"This is a small parcel, a single building that will be two stories with a basement," said Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell, who represents District 19.

The building may be small, but residents say it will create huge traffic problems if re-zoned.

"If you think of hundreds of people coming in for 9,000 square feet of commercial space, where are they all going to park?" Fitzpatrick asked.

"They are looking at a valet scenario first and foremost. They (the developers) are not going to have a lot of on-site parking, and they were very candid about that," O'Connell said.

"It's not going to be good for us living here,” Fitzpatrick said. “They say valet parking, but they will take all the spots on the street first before they valet.”

After a heated neighborhood meeting, O'Connell said the developer has agreed to come back with a traffic and parking plan for The Livery development.

But residents still say an event space is not what they want.

"If we are going to have the burdens of parking and noise, at least we would have the benefit of being able to use the space and we wouldn't," Fitzpatrick said.

There are still several meetings planned before anything is approved.

"Right now I am not persuaded that Jim (the developer) has built the community support. That is what I'm going to be paying attention to," O'Connell said.

The Historic Germantown Neighborhood Association is meeting on Jan. 30 to decide if they will continue supporting the re-zoning. They have already written a letter saying they support it.

