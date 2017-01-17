Trump supporters gear up for bus trip to inauguration

After a few last-minute checks, two charter buses from Anchor Transportation will be heading to Washington D.C. Wednesday night, full of people waiting to see Donald Trump sworn in as president.

"We're very excited," Sherry Fey said. "I have been for Trump since the day he was running, so he has been on my mind every day since June of 2015. And we're taking this trip basically as a victory trip, for we look at it as a victory for America.”

John and Sherry Fey campaigned for Trump and served as voting delegates at the Republican National Convention in Ohio. It will be their first trip to Washington.

"The whole process has been a wonderful experience for us," John Fey said. "There is no place that we would rather be, no group that we would rather travel with than the Trump supporters. We like them. We like talking to them. We identify with them.”

The bus group shares a bit of diversity, as a few minority supporters will be traveling as well.

Joseph Christian is one of the African American supporters in the Nashville area going to the inauguration.

"Before Donald Trump, initially I was for Ben Carson, and maybe even Ted Cruz," Christian said. "But as things got more heated and he rose to the top, I just realized he was going to win and I started thinking more about the economy and how he could probably fix the economy, being that he is a businessman rather than just a politician."

Christian said he listened to some of Trump's more controversial remarks.

"I've talked to certain people about it, but not many people about it," Christian said. "For the most part, I kept most of my views about that to myself. Then, as I was listening to him over a period of time, it wasn't like something I just grasped and said he's the one. Over time, I realized I am a conservative and as a Christian, I am used to having views that stand out from others."

Christian said his focus is more on party support and economic growth possibilities.

“Beyond the things he's said to individual people, when you look at the main issues and what he's actually standing for, you can get past all the other stuff," Christian said.

Rick Williams organized the trip. He served as the 5th District congressional co-chair for the Trump campaign.

“I had always planned to go personally myself to the inaugural, and then we got the idea of taking other supporters, and it just kind of grew from one bus to now we have two buses, almost 100 people," Williams said. "We still have a few seats left.”

The group leaves Wednesday night and will arrive in Washington Thursday morning to pick up their tickets to the inauguration before heading to a weekend of events.

"The University of Tennessee band is marching in the parade and that's exciting. We're just really excited about the effort," Williams said.

Williams, who led the "Stop Amp" movement in Nashville, is optimistic about Trump's economic plans possibly reaching Nashville infrastructure.

"Yesterday, Mayor Barry ended up on the phone with President Trump, and we're really excited about that," Williams said. "We're really excited about his infrastructure money, the money he might be spending, and hopefully Nashville can get a lot of that to help its transit issue."

While some are still protesting the election of Trump, Williams stands by the candidate.

"President-elect Trump is my candidate and always will be my candidate, and I really feel solid in what he's doing," Williams said. "Everyone is going to say things from time to time that are controversial, as long as he uses common sense, which he does, it doesn't bother me because I personally treat everyone with respect no matter what race, religion, sexual orientation they are. I treat everyone with respect, and I hope he would too. I think he works better with those groups than people give him credit for."

The Feys said their biggest goal is to see the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, followed by immigration reform. They say they believe economic growth and jobs will bring unity to the country.

The bus group is still taking last minute sign-ups on their website. Click here for more information.

