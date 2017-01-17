Players accused of branding teammate on basketball trip

Members of the Station Camp High School boys’ basketball team branded a teammate with a hot iron and hit him with a belt, according to 911 call made by head coach Seth Massey.

Massey’s team was in Lexington, KY, for a tournament last month when the coaching staff learned of the incident. Massey called police to the team hotel in the early morning hours of Dec. 22.

“We have a possible hazing incident with a high school basketball team from Nashville,” Massey told the 911 operator. “One branded, another one with a hot iron and the other hit him with a belt.”

A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department told Channel 4 officers responded but never filed an official police report. When asked if the officers took pictures or gathered any evidence of burn marks or belt marks, the spokesperson said, “I cannot discuss specifics of the call because it relates to juveniles.”

Sumner County School officials also aren’t releasing many details about disciplinary actions taken against the players. At least one player is no longer enrolled in the school district, according to spokesperson Jeremy Johnson, who provided the following statement to Channel 4:

This transcript is proof that our coaches and administrators followed our district protocols. We deferred to the local police to investigate the incident. The district’s decisive, quick action to report and address the incident is a testament to the integrity of our schools and their extracurricular programs. We work diligently to provide the highest level of student safety.

The father of the player who was allegedly branded and hit with the belt by teammates told Channel 4 he has retained an attorney and is considering taking legal action. He asked to remain anonymous due to concerns about retaliation against his son, who is a freshman on the varsity team at Station Camp.

