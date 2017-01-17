Nashville General Hospital requests $16M in additional funds from Metro

A hospital says they need a $16 million boost from Metro.

Nashville General Hospital is asking for those additional funds, but some are expressing concerns over that request.

"We've got a responsibility to make sure the taxpayers' money is spent wisely," said Metro Director of Finance Talia Lomax-Odneal. "They have a rightful concern."

Last year, Metro Council approved a request by the Metropolitan Hospital Authority to give Nashville General Hospital a supplemental $10 million. Lomax-Odneal said the understanding was that it was a one-time appropriation that would go along with their annual budgeted $35 million subsidy.

"We scheduled a weekly meeting with them to discuss their finances," she said. "We would get projections through the end of the year as to what they thought their budget need would be. Everything was in a positive light until we got to October. The thing that caught us off-guard is how quickly things shifted in October."

This year, the Metropolitan Hospital Authority is asking for a supplemental $16 million.

"They were having issues getting bills submitted in a timely fashion to the insurance providers," Lomax-Odneal said. "After an amount of time, the insurers will deny those claims. Part of it is due to lower than projected revenues. They've also overspent in some areas."

Lomax-Odneal said her department's filing their own resolution Friday to recommend giving $2 million up front.

"Then each month, they have to work with us and submit detailed information on what specific actions are taking place in terms of cutting costs and raising revenues," she said. "We have to be certain they're spending the money wisely. We're probably going to be asking for more detail than what we've ever asked them for to justify the funding."

A special-called meeting by the Metro Council has been set for Jan. 30 to consider the funding request.

"The hospital authority needs to come in there and explain this," Lomax-Odneal said. "It's a big number."

Mayor Megan Barry said in a statement:

I believe that it is important for Nashville to have a safety net hospital that can serve the needs of the community – especially those without financial resources or access to health insurance. I’m disappointed that the Hospital Authority was not able to operate within the means provided during the budget last year, but we must do something to ensure that staff and vendors are paid what they are owed, and patients receive the care they deserve. We believe that with the safeguards being put in place in the request to the Metro Council for additional funds, that we can meet the needs of the hospital while being fiscally responsible to taxpayers.

A rep for Nashville General Hospital also released this statement saying:

“The Metropolitan Hospital Authority and Nashville General Hospital have requested additional funding – $12,500,000 along with $3,500,000 reserved – from Metro Government for Fiscal Year 2017. The Hospital Authority Board of Trustees approved this request at its December 29, 2016, meeting.

This need for additional funding is a result of several factors:

· Patient collections significantly lower than anticipated

· Medical expenses for patient supplies exceeded budget

· Our need to pay vendors for essential supplies and services

· Projected revenue lower than anticipated

We are grateful for the support of Mayor Barry, Metro Council, and every resident in this region for their contributions to the sustainability of Nashville General Hospital. We would not be here today without our city’s support, leadership and vision for what a public safety-net hospital can – and should – be, and we are working to overcome our historic challenges and strengthen our hospital for the future.”

- Dr. Joseph Webb, Chief Executive Officer, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry

