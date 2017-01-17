Woman says crosswalk could have saved fiance's life

A grieving family wants to know why there aren’t more crosswalks on a heavily traveled Nashville street.

William Smith died Thursday after being hit by a car on Trinity Lane. His family believes a crosswalk could have saved his life.

This is the second pedestrian who has been struck and killed on Trinity Lane in two months.

“Wonderful family man. Loved his children. Worked hard every day,” said Bambi Windrow, Smith’s fiancee.

Smith attended the Nashville Predators game on Tuesday night. By Thursday night, he was gone.

“There will be no more husband, there will be no more father,” Windrow said. “It’s the most devastating, horrible thing in the world to experience.”

Smith, a contractor, was crossing Trinity Lane to look at a gob.

Police said Isaiah Bowman, 19, attempted to make an illegal pass in the turn lane when he struck and killed Smith.

Windrow blames the driver and the lack of crosswalks.

“There’s no crosswalks. There’s nowhere to walk. There’s nothing for anyone to do anything safely in that area,” she said.

Chip Knauf, chief engineer with Metro Public Works, said they simply cannot put crosswalks everywhere.

“They lose their emphasis. They lose their effectiveness. There’s a maintenance cost associated with them, not that we ever want cost to ever interfere with safety, but we do not want to lose the forest for the trees in putting markings and signs everywhere and then people don’t pay attention to them anymore,” Knauf said.

Knauf said now that this has happened, they will look into implementing changes.

“Every critical or fatal, we have a team that goes out and looks at it,” he said.

Two months ago, Tonya Polk was killed after being struck by a truck on Trinity Lane. New signs popped up shortly after.

“It seems like nobody notices or no lives matter until a life is lost and then, oh gosh, oh gosh, what do we need to do?” Windrow said.

“I know it’s a day late and a dollar short, and people are going to say, well now you come out here. But we have to have justification for going out and putting these signs and markings in, or again, they lose their effectiveness,” Knauf said.

Knauf said Metro Public Works takes action when they receive citizen complaints. To report any dangerous areas, call 615-862-8750.

