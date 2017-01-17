Austin Peay's Loos returning from his leave of absence - WSMV Channel 4

Austin Peay's Loos returning from his leave of absence

Posted: Updated:
Austin Peay men's basketball coach Dave Loos. (WSMV) Austin Peay men's basketball coach Dave Loos. (WSMV)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Austin Peay coach Dave Loos plans to return from a leave of absence this week after missing four games during his ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Loos is expected to resume coaching Thursday when Austin Peay (6-13, 2-3 Ohio Valley) hosts Morehead State (7-11, 3-2). His leave of absence began before Austin Peay's Jan. 5 game with Tennessee Tech.

School officials say Loos has been undergoing chemotherapy since the "late summer." When Loos had surgery in July to remove a malignant tumor from his colon, a growth on a lymph node was discovered.

Assistant coach Jay Bowen took over head coaching duties in Loos' absence. Austin Peay went 2-2 in those games.

Loos is in his 27th season at Austin Peay. He is in his 31st overall season as a head coach.

