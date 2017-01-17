Protests in Nashville about EPA confirmation hearing, ACA repeal

Protesters also voiced opposition to Donald Trump's pick to run the EPA. (WSMV)

It was a day of protests on Capitol Hill and in Nashville.

Several environmental organizations voiced opposition to President-elect Donald Trump's choice to oversee the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

Dozens more urged Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker to vote against any repeal of the Affordable Care Act without a better plan already in place.

On Tuesday, voters marched to the offices of Alexander and Corker, delivering handwritten letters. The letters have come from all over Tennessee and are from people who have pre-existing conditions.

Nancy Stetten delivered a letter for her friend.

“He has pre-existing conditions,” she said. “He's terrified. I myself represent not the problem, but the solution.”

Lyda Phillips believes repealing the Affordable Care Act will threaten healthcare across the state.

“We cannot let it be repealed without having something in its place that is as good as or as affordable as what we have now,” Phillips said.

Earlier in the day at Legislative Plaza, protestors from several environmental groups were also speaking out against Donald Trump's pick to head the EPA.

“We think it's extraordinarily dangerous what they're talking about as far as gutting EPA regulations,” said Mike Cannon with Statewide Organizing for Community Empowerment. “Our environmental regulations are already too weak and they're not being enforced as is. We're concerned if these Trump appointees take over, then the situation is just going to get worse.”

Scott Banbury is conservation coordinator with the Tennessee chapter of the Sierra Club. He shared his plea to lawmakers.

“Hold the line. Donald Trump said he was going to drain the swamp, and instead he's pouring dirty water into the swamp,” Banbury said. “We’re here to ask our senators today to make sure they do their due diligence and question the appointment of Scott Pruitt.”

Channel r reached out to Corker and Alexander’s offices on Tuesday for comment.

Alexander said repeal should take effect only when concrete reforms are in place.

Corker said, “The debate has shifted from a repeal only, to repeal and replace.”

Pruitt's confirmation hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Washington D.C.

