Search ongoing for man reported missing in Manchester

Police are asking for help finding a man who was reported missing in Manchester.

Justin Zeigler was last seen picking up his paycheck at the Dollar Tree on Nov. 20.

He was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.

Police pinged his phone and say it picked up a location in Tullahoma and in Franklin County.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.