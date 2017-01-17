Search ongoing for man reported missing in Manchester - WSMV Channel 4

Search ongoing for man reported missing in Manchester

Justin Zeigler (Source: Manchester Police Department) Justin Zeigler (Source: Manchester Police Department)
MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) -

Police are asking for help finding a man who was reported missing in Manchester.

Justin Zeigler was last seen picking up his paycheck at the Dollar Tree on Nov. 20.

He was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.

Police pinged his phone and say it picked up a location in Tullahoma and in Franklin County.

