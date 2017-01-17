Dave Matthews to play 2 shows at Ascend this spring

Dave Matthews and guitarist Tim Reynolds have just announced they'll play two shows at Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville this spring.

The duo will be performing on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

The Dave Matthews Band is not touring this summer, so Matthews and Reynolds wanted to take the time to focus on acoustic shows.

The acoustic tour kicks off May 3 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Click here for more information.

