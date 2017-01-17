Shelbyville police warning public about counterfeit cash

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A day of fun on the water, could have become a tragedy. A four-year-old girl drowned in shallow water. But, thanks to quick action and CPR, the young girl was able to be saved. Sophie Levitin and her family are from New York. They were in town visiting friends who live in Fairview.More >>
Clarksville Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.More >>
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the Predators have signed forward Viktor Arvidsson to a seven-year, $29.75 million contract that will pay him an average of $4.25 million annually through the 2023-24 season.More >>
A construction worker fatally fell while working on an apartment building in the 600 block of 11th Avenue North in the Gulch this morning.More >>
THP is investigating a fatal crash at Highway 70 and Clear Springs Road, near Clarksville.More >>
Police have identified the man who was struck in a fatal car accident Friday night. Kris Hansen, 66, was walking near the middle of a right turn lane when he was hit and killed by a 2001 Nissan Sentra on Nolensville Pike.More >>
Extreme heat & humidity will continue today with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index around 105 degrees this afternoon.
Little change is expected on Sunday. However, scattered thunderstorms Sunday night will bring welcomed relief to much of the Mid State.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
Benton Co. EMA Director Richard Key confirmed that a barrel of material exploded at the MagPro LLC plant in Camden, TN around 9:30 pm on Friday.More >>
In a city like Nashville where traffic is always a problem it's easy to get frustrated even angry behind the wheel, but lately, police are seeing a disturbing trend where road rage incidents are escalating quickly and becoming violent.More >>
Months of misery and hundreds of dollars later a Kentucky family is still without air conditioning. And with this heat, they’re at their breaking point.More >>
The parents of baby Charlie Gard stormed out of a pre-court hearing after a lawyer representing Great Ormond Street Hospital in London broke the news that new brain scan of the terminally ill baby made for "sad reading," the UK's Press Association reported Friday.More >>
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during “Back to School” season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.More >>
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.More >>
A member of the jury in the Timothy Batts trial is speaking out, and he says 11 of the 12 jurors thought Batts was guilty of the most serious charge he faced.More >>
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.More >>
A construction worker fatally fell while working on an apartment building in the 600 block of 11th Avenue North in the Gulch this morning.More >>
The owners and operators of three Davidson County nail salon and massage parlors remain at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Center on Friday after Metro Police raided their establishments in a prostitution, human trafficking and money-laundering investigation.More >>
John Heard, an actor best known for his roles in Home Alone, Big, and the Sopranos, died Friday according to multiple reports.More >>
