Shelbyville police warning public about counterfeit cash

The Shelbyville Police Department has issued a warning to the public about an "unusually high" amount of counterfeit money in the area.

Officials are asking everyone to take extra time inspecting cash during transactions, specifically $500 and $20 bills.

Anyone with information about the counterfeit money is asked to call Detective Sam Jacobs at 931-684-5811 or Crime Stoppers at 931-685-4300.

