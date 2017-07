Potato Salad:

· 1 lb Quartered and Cooked Red Potatoes

· 3/4 c Creme Fraiche

· 1/4 c Alabama White Sauce

· 1/2 c Cooked, Chopped Bacon

· 1/4c Chopped Dill

· 1/4c Chopped Chive

· 1/2 T Granulated Garlic

· Salt and Pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients thoroughly until everything is evenly incorporated, making sure to smash potatoes slightly while mixing.

Season with salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Will hold in refrigerator for 3-4 days.