Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold to plead guilty to charges

Robert Arnold is being held at a detention center in Grayson, KY.

The federal case against Rutherford County’s sheriff will soon come to an end.

According to court documents, Sheriff Robert Arnold will enter a guilty plea at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Arnold’s co-defendant, Joe Russell, will have a plea hearing on Friday.

There's no word yet on what the third co-defendant, John Vanderveer, plans to do.

This all stems from a story Channel 4 first broke nearly two years ago involving a company called JailCigs.

Channel 4 discovered that Russell and Arnold were co-owners in the company, selling electronic cigarettes in their own jail. An audit would later show that Arnold and Russell each earned more than $50,000, which prosecutors say they lied about when asked.

Arnold was scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 7. He has been in custody in a federal holding facility in Kentucky since September, in solitary confinement for his own protection.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.