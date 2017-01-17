Man shot while walking in north Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Man shot while walking in north Nashville

A man was shot while walking in north Nashville on Monday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man was walking along the 1600 block of 14th Avenue North when he was hit.

A nearby car and house were also hit by gunfire by a passing car.

The victim said he doesn't know who shot him or why.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but is expected to survive.

