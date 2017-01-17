3 suspects wanted in home invasion, attack in 12 South area

Police are searching for three men who broke into a 12 South home and attacked the people inside early Tuesday morning.

Metro police detectives say they think this incident was drug-related and that the man who lives at the home was targeted.

Police said three men wearing masks were waiting when the 44-year-old homeowner arrived at his home in the 1200 block of Elmwood Drive at 2 a.m. and forced him inside at gunpoint.

The homeowner told police he gave the men a large amount of cash that he had stashed inside the home, but they weren’t satisfied.

The men started punching and kicking the victim. He told police he was concerned for the two women in the house and fought back, hitting one of the attackers with his shoulder and knocking the gun from his hand.

The victim said one of the other attackers fired twice, grazing him in the arm. He was able to run to a neighbor's house and call police.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with a cut to the head and a graze wound to the forearm. He is expected to be OK.

The two women stayed behind at the scene to talk to detectives.

The male victim said the large amount of cash in his home was from rent collections from the properties he owns. He also said he prefers to pay his workers in cash.

He told police he is not involved in drug dealing. He has felony marijuana and money laundering convictions from more than 10 years ago.

The home is within walking distance to several popular restaurants on 12th Avenue South. Neighbors told Channel 4 they have never seen anything like this.

"It's a great neighborhood to live in, and it's just sad, sad for the neighborhood, sad for Nashville, and I hope they can catch the people soon," said resident Kelly Murphy.

Police are working to release a description of the three attackers. They were wearing masks during the attack.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

