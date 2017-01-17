Duplicate - do not update

Police say three masked men came busting into on Elmwood Avenue home and attacked a man and two women inside.

Police believe the attackers pistol whipped the man and fired several rounds.

The male victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for a cut on his head and a graze wound from a bullet on his arm.

The two female victims remained on the scene to talk to detectives.

The three attackers are still at large. Police are working on a description.

Police have shut down Elmwood Avenue between 12th Avenue South and 15th Avenue South for their investigation.

