Police searching for gunman in deadly shooting, carjacking in west Nashville

Police released these photos of the suspected gunman. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
The shooting happened at the corner of 40th Avenue North and Michigan Street.
The suspect's car crashed into a Metro Public Works building on Charlotte Pike.
Giovanni Mitchell, 20, was shot and killed.
Police are searching for two suspects connected to a deadly shooting and carjacking in west Nashville.

The shooting victim's body was dumped out of a car on Michigan Avenue near 40th Avenue North around 11:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Witnesses said the driver took off after throwing 20-year-old Giovanni Mitchell's body from the car.

About two minutes later, police officers saw a Mazda matching the description of the suspect's car speed in front of them at the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver later crashed into a fence in front of a Metro Public Works building on Charlotte Avenue.

The suspect ran to 40th Avenue North near the Interstate 40 overpass and then carjacked a driver in a red Camaro. Police said he got away in the stolen car.

"I guess they shot him close up because he was just lying there with one arm stretched back and his body was kind of bent back and it was raining on him. It was awful," said witness Lizzie Chamberlain.

The police department has released photos of the suspected gunman.

Anyone with information about the shooting or carjacking is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.

