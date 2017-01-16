Elephant Sanctuary welcomes decision to close Ringling Bros. Circus

It's been a long run for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, but it all comes to an end this May with its final performance in Uniondale, NY.

The name Ringling Brothers conjures up memories of flying trapeze acts, lions, tigers, popcorn and peanuts. But the big draw was always the elephant acts.

When the circus came to Nashville, the usual venue was Municipal Auditorium, and it was also one of the hottest tickets in town. But over the years the lure of the circus began to wane, particularly in an age of smart phones and tablets.

Despite declining audiences, the circus was still enough of a draw to make it a viable business for Feld Entertainment, which bought the circus more than five decades ago. Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment, was under constant pressure over the years from animal activists, who maintained the animals were abused with bull hooks, broom handles and sharp objects as part of their performance training.

Feld Entertainment finally gave up the fight last year and retired the elephant acts. That's when audience attendance began to dwindle.

"When the elephants left the show, we did not anticipate the absolute impact that it would have, and it was much greater than we thought," Feld said.

The decision to retire the elephants was met with relief at the Hohenwald Elephant Sanctuary. There are 11 elephants who roam the 2,700 acres, all are retired performing elephants. It's the closest these creatures will come to their natural habitat.

The communications coordinator for the sanctuary, Kate Mason, said the training and the travel required of the elephants puts a lot of pressure on them.

"What we hope to do is to provide a safe haven, a place where elephants are able to exhibit natural behavior, be themselves,” Mason said.

The elephants from the Ringling Brothers Circus are retired at the company's own sanctuary in Florida. The Hohenwald Sanctuary is hoping owners consider a sanctuary over any other alternative for retired elephants.

"We stand ready to provide home and herd and lifetime care to any elephant that an owner may decide is in need of retirement," Mason said.

It can cost up to $200,000 a year to feed and care for an elephant. The Hohenwald Elephant Sanctuary depends on individual donations. Click here for information on how to donate.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.