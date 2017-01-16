More lawmakers choosing to skip Trump inauguration

More lawmakers are bowing out of Donald Trump’s inauguration, including some who represent Tennessee.

It all started with a short statement from a man who helped lead the civil rights movement in Nashville.

John Lewis was just 15 years old when he got involved in the civil rights movement. He began organizing sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in Nashville while studying at American Baptist College.

Lewis also took part in the march to Selma with Martin Luther King Jr. when he was beaten by police.

For the past 30 years, Lewis has been in politics, representing Georgia's 5th District, but he takes every opportunity he can to get back to his civil rights roots in Nashville.

While in Nashville in February 1990, Lewis said, “We made a lot of progress, but there are still many problems existing, not just in Nashville but in Atlanta, the city that I represent. All around the country, the movement is still alive. We still must remove racism from American society.”

Just a few months ago, Lewis was honored at the Nashville Public Library. The city surprised him with several unpublished mug shots from his Nashville arrests in the 1960s.

But President-elect Trump is not impressed. He took to Twitter, blasting the congressman after Lewis announced on NBC’s Meet The Press he would not be attending the inauguration.

Lewis also said, “I don't think he is a legitimate president."

Dozens of lawmakers have come to Lewis' defense, declaring they, too, will skip the inauguration.

Others, including former presidential candidate Marco Rubio, said while they admire Lewis, they don't agree with him.

“I also don't agree with his decision not to attend the inaugural. It certainly is his right because it's not about President-elect Trump. It's about peaceful transfer of power,” Rubio said.

In Tennessee, Congressman Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, announced Monday he will not be attending the inauguration. He issued the following statement:

Eight years ago, Barack Obama became the first African-American President of the United States. His campaign was based on hope and change. But at this time in our history, hope and change have unfortunately become fear and dread. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream is turning into a nightmare. The man who will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States repudiated Barack Obama from the beginning of his presidency, questioning his legitimacy, saying he wasn't born in this country, therefore he shouldn't be and was not legally the President of the United States of America. That was racism and it was a lie, and it was fake news, and it was wrong! Donald Trump continued with that same vein, saying that Vladimir Putin, one of the meanest, cruelest people in power in the world, was a greater leader than Barack Obama. Your values speak to your leadership. What you do with your leadership speaks to your values. When you are for evil, for killing, for stopping democracy, and for stopping people who speak out and not allowing them to express themselves, you are not a great leader. You are an evil leader. This president-elect said John McCain was not a hero. He said so much about Muslims, Mexicans, immigrants and people with disabilities that was despicable. He took on a woman named Meryl Streep, who is one of the great actresses of all time and a saint in many people's eyes, and condemns her on Twitter. I had a decision to make on whether or not to attend the inauguration. I would love to attend the inauguration. I am a member of Congress through the votes of my constituents. I value our government. I appreciate it greatly. But this president ‘semi-elect’ does not deserve to be President of the United States. He has not exhibited the characteristics or the values that we hold dear. That Dr. King held dear. That John Lewis holds dear. And when he questioned the integrity of my friend, colleague and civil rights icon John Lewis, that crossed the Rubicon. I sat on the floor of the House of Representatives with John Lewis to protest the inability of the Republican Congress to give us a vote on gun violence. I sat with John Lewis then. And I will stand with John Lewis now. Therefore, I will not be attending the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States of America this week.

Congressman Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, said he will be in attendance.

Trump was not my choice, but he will be our President. I think it is my duty to attend his Inauguration and witness the peaceful transfer of power. I respect my colleagues who are not attending, especially John Lewis. The real question is how to most effectively oppose the Trump agenda that most Americans fear, such as denying health insurance to 20 million Americans.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.