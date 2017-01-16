Friends want answers after 2 dead, 1 injured in Cannon County

The incident happened at this home in Cannon County. (WSMV)

A violent night at a Cannon County home left two people dead, another fighting for her life and friends begging for answers.

"Why her? Why so young? She had her whole life ahead of her," said Destinee Dunn, Elizabeth Clement's best friend.

Clement, 19, died Sunday from her injuries that happened Saturday night inside a home on Choctaw Drive in Bradyville.

"I'm still in shock," Dunn said.

Dunn is friends with Clement but also knows 42-year-old David Wooten, who was shot to death inside the home on Saturday night.

"I knew the Wootens family as well. I went to school with his daughter. They were great people also," Dunn said.

Laura Jastre was the only survivor, but the 28-year-old is fighting for her life.

"I think everyone is still trying to put the pieces together on that," Dunn said.

Investigators with the TBI told Channel 4 the two women appeared to not have been shot but injured by a different type of weapon, but wouldn't say what. They also are not commenting on the relationship between the three.

"To hear something so traumatic happen to two people that you know and love and you are so close to, I think that's what is shocking everyone," Dunn said. "I just want to know who did it and why did they do it?"

While two families experience shock and grief, another is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Family and friends are hopeful Jastre, a mother of one, will pull through.

Channel 4 reached out to Jastre's family to see how she is doing. Her mother said in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation they are not going to give any details about their daughter's condition.

