Nunn's big shot helps Lady Vols upset No. 6 Notre Dame 71-69

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jaime Nared hit a tiebreaking jumper with 10.3 seconds left as Tennessee erased a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat No. 6 Notre Dame 71-69 on Monday night.

The victory enabled Tennessee (11-6) to avoid its first three-game losing streak since February 1986.

After trailing by as many as 15 in the third quarter, Tennessee pulled ahead 69-67 on Meme Jackson's baseline 3-pointer with 1:22 left. A driving basket from Notre Dame's Lindsay Allen tied it at 69-all with 1:03 remaining.

Tennessee went back in front on Nared's jumper from about 15 feet away.

Notre Dame's final hope vanished when Allen's 3-point attempt fell short of the front rim at the buzzer.

Diamond DeShields led Tennessee with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mercedes Russell had 13 points. Nared and Jordan Reynolds added 12 points each.

Marina Mabrey scored 17 points and Arike Ogunbowale had 14 for Notre Dame (16-3).

