Non-profit raising funds to buy house, farm to help human trafficking victims

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. With that in mind, one Murfreesboro non-profit is calling for help in buying a house and farm. They're hoping that place can lead to better lives for survivors of sex trafficking and others in need.

"The hotels around the interstates are a hotbed because it's very easy for someone to drive in from Nashville to Murfreesboro and purchase a girl and leave," said Candy Carter of Last Call 4 Grace Ministries in Murfreesboro. "The response is very shocking. People are surprised it's here. I think it's an uncomfortable subject, but I also think people just don't know."

Carter said her organization's reach covers feeding the homeless to helping those who have lived hard lives.

"This is used for child sex abuse recognition and response classes," she said, walking through a room lined with chairs. "We have our new freedom center for survivors. Whenever a victim comes in, they'll be able to be interviewed here. I've seen countless women in the streets struggling with drug addiction or have been victims of trafficking. Maybe they have self-prostituted to support their drug habit or have a safe place to lay their head down. It's heart wrenching. You see people who have fallen in the lines of poverty, and that seems to be their only means of support. They have daughters that grow up in that, and they continue that generational curse."

Carter said those cases of sex trafficking aren't just along interstate exists. They're within communities. She said that's why her non-profit's looking at a new form of outreach.

For the past week, Carter said they've raised $58,000 in donations in an effort to buy a house and farm at an undisclosed location in Murfreesboro. She wants it to be a place for those she works with including victims of sex trafficking.

"We want to teach them life skills," she said. "We want to teach them how to garden, how to cook. We want it to be a place where they really get to start life over."

Taking donations for that goal, Carter said they have to raise more than $600,000.

"Just because it's not happening in your life, it is someone's daughter," she said. "Just help them start over with life. It's about freedom."

Click here for more information on Last Call 4 Grace.

