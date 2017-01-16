Thieves steal 6 trucks, Camaros from dealership in 15 minutes

The owner of Wilson County Motors says the thieves knew what they were looking for. (WSMV)

A group of thieves stole six vehicles from Wilson County Motors early Saturday morning in a daring heist that has authorities searching for clues in multiple states.

“We’ve heard of this happening at other dealerships but we very rarely have a vehicle that’s damaged, let alone stolen here,” said Mitchel Bone, whose grandfather started the company 90 years ago. “These were high-end GMC Sierras and Chevrolet Camaros. They were very high-dollar vehicles, and the thieves knew what they were looking for.”

Bone said it happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, and the thieves broke into and stole the Sierras and Camaros in less than 15 minutes.

“We know the windows were broken open, they disabled the OnStar immediately after getting them, but I have no idea how they started them,” he told Channel 4. “We actually found the broken glass from the windshields the following morning and that’s when we knew we had a problem.”

Lebanon police announced Monday they have recovered three of the six vehicles including one of the Camaros. Two trucks were spotted at a hotel in Murfreesboro and the Camaro was recovered near the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. The thieves are still on the run.

Bone said his dealership is already taking steps to prevent future thefts from the lot.

“We’re looking at physical security,” he said. “We’ve already got new cameras system going in today, and we’re doing a lot of different measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

