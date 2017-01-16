Police hope videos remind drivers to lock their cars

Metro police say they are astounded by the number of people who don’t lock their cars.

Every person Channel 4 spoke to on Monday was adamant that they always lock their vehicles.

“Yes,” said one car owner.

“Every day,” said another.

But in West Nashville, police say unlocked cars with valuable items left in plain sight account for nearly 70 percent of car burglaries.

Police have tried getting creative by reminding people with stickers that look like broken glass. Now they're releasing two videos.

In the first, the thieves walk into a backyard, try the car door, realize it's locked, then leave empty-handed within a few second.

The second video was shot at the same home and involves the same car. Only this time, it was parked out front and unlocked. The thief took his time shuffling through, and stealing what he wanted unnoticed.

Police hope that by showing these videos side by side, people would finally realize just how easy they're making it for criminals to steal their belongings and just how easy it is to prevent it.

